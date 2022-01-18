$301.73 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report $301.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.00 million and the highest is $312.00 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $294.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.07. 2,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

