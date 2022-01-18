OMG Network Hits One Day Volume of $305.67 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.78 or 0.00013930 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $810.43 million and approximately $305.67 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.00326189 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

