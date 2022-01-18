$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 63,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $86,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

