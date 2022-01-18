$800.51 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post $800.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $803.62 million and the lowest is $798.50 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $669.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.12. 82,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

