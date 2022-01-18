CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $243,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.13. 1,525,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,668,602. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $204.84 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

