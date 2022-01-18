Elgethun Capital Management Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.55. 13,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

