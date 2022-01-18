Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,025 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 53.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,346,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus upped their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.74.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.44 and a 200 day moving average of $413.52. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.21 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

