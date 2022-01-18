Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,102 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

