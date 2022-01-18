Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.75

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procept BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

