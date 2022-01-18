PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.76

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.76 and last traded at $55.76, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,305.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85,503 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.