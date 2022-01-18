Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.80

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 57892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.