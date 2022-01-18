Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.80

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 57892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.