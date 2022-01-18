RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.
