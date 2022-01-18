Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,694,900 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the December 15th total of 1,099,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 584.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SECYF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SECYF. lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.