I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

IMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IMAB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,920. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

