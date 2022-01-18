$4.84 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce $4.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.92 billion to $21.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.28.

SCHW stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.04. 391,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $917,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 916,095 shares of company stock worth $75,781,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,434,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,456,000 after buying an additional 842,715 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

