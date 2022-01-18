Short Interest in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Expands By 53.0%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the December 15th total of 712,500 shares. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nxt-ID by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 128,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXTD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 4,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. Nxt-ID has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $34.40.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 68.98%.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

