Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $516.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,160. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $246.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

