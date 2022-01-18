BancorpSouth Bank Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,188 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. 101,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,460. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

