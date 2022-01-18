Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $49,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 88,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,003,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 93,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.94. 45,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,860. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.07.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

