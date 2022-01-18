Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives $17.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEOAY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS SEOAY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.