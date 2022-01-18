Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) to announce $156.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.60 million and the highest is $162.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full year sales of $588.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $594.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $760.14 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $779.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. 27,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,530. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

