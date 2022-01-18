Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. 45,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,279,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,541 shares of company stock worth $13,911,409. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

