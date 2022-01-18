SAFE DEAL Hits Market Capitalization of $3.53 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.53 million and $448,802.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00007186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00059219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.75 or 0.07443292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.57 or 0.99736950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00066937 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007687 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,419,661 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,688 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

