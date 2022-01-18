Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 43.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 143,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,971,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

