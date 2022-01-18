Polen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $28,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,929.60.

MELI opened at $1,103.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,267.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,535.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.82 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,001.01 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.