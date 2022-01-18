The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,132 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.44. The stock had a trading volume of 102,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595,440. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $381.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

