TimeScale Financial Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,611 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.10.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $216.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $216.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

