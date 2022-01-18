Rice Partnership LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Boeing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Boeing by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,464 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 21.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Boeing by 12.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.45.

BA traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986,530. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.94. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.