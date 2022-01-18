KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 3.1%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 99,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,732,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 122.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -1.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 264.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

