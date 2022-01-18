Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 663,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

GEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial lowered Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -28.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,407,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after acquiring an additional 244,321 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,759,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

