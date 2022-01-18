Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Prologis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,194,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,942,000 after purchasing an additional 757,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in Prologis by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 31,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.03. The company has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

