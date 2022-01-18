Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.62. Approximately 6,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 503,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

