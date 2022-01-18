ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 172,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,736,930 shares.The stock last traded at $35.31 and had previously closed at $37.22.

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

