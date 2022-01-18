CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 38,810 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 13.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after buying an additional 252,515 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 30.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 377,010 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,218,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth about $9,264,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 6.6% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 850,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 52,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

