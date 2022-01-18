Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,980. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.55. Ashford has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $102.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.31 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. Equities analysts expect that Ashford will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 13,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ashford during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.