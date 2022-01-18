Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MJDLF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

