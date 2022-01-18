Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MJDLF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $9.35.
About Major Drilling Group International
See Also: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.