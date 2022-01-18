Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Increases By 33.3%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPCCY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090. PICC Property and Casualty has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26.

Get PICC Property and Casualty alerts:

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.