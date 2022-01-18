Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

FBIO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. 7,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,120. The company has a market cap of $219.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 35.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

