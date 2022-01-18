$181.57 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $181.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.70 million to $189.30 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $186.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $713.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.90 million to $720.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $868.87 million, with estimates ranging from $847.10 million to $909.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

UCBI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

