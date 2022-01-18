SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 350.38 Average PT from Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.38 ($4.78).

SSPG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.50) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.78) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.78) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.78) to GBX 320 ($4.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.12) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPG traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 286.30 ($3.91). 3,769,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,316. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 258.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.45).

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($54,277.53). Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,149 shares of company stock worth $4,015,412.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.