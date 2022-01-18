Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUNA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

LUNA traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,030. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $226.65 million, a PE ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 117.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

