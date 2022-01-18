LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.13 Million

Brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report sales of $726.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $676.80 million to $797.19 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $897.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2,480.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

LGIH traded down $9.94 on Friday, hitting $129.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,400. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $97.20 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.23.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

