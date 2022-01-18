3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. 3M posted earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $9.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.21. The company had a trading volume of 37,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.