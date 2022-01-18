Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post $3.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will report earnings per share of $3.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.29. Essex Property Trust reported earnings per share of $3.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.47.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESS traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $340.09. 3,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.48. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $235.19 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

