Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $7.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.03. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

