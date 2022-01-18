Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $16.32

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $15.42. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

