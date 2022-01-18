Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $16.32

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $15.42. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.
CLMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
