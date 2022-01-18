Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Target Price at $12.90

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,211,750. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 162.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 246,036 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,286,000 after buying an additional 2,869,280 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 227.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after buying an additional 1,556,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

