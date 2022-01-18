Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $10.51

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $10.01. Gold Fields shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 57,822 shares traded.

GFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 953.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,466,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 1,327,602 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $1,115,000. 26.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

