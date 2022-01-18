Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down to $6.96

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $6.64. Rover Group shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 2,452 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 295,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,950,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $388,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $306,104,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

