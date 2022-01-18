ReddCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,027.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $29.49 million and approximately $41,027.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,537.95 or 1.00170933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00089601 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00309620 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.93 or 0.00421860 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00154188 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008893 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RDDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.